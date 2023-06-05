Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Twins.

The Astros mustered up just five hits on the afternoon with Diaz accounting for two of them, including the team's only two extra-base hits. The 24-year-old's path to more consistent playing time hinges on a Martin Maldonado injury or trade, but he has notched five hits and three RBI over his last three games, with three of those hits going for extra bases. For the year, he's slashing .246/.267/.435 with three homers, seven RBI and 11 runs over 75 plate appearances.