Diaz went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Wednesday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Diaz extended his hitting streak to seven games, a span in which he's gone 12-for-31 (.387) with three home runs and seven RBI. The 24-year-old has seen a bit more playing time this week with Yordan Alvarez (finger) battling an injury. Diaz is up to a .286/.302/.541 slash line with 18 home runs, 18 doubles, 46 RBI and 37 runs scored across 82 contests this season. He continues to provide cover at catcher, designated hitter and first base.