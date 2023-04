Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Diaz will sit for the second time in four games after previously logging one start apiece at catcher and designated hitter and going hitless with one walk between those two contests. Martin Maldonado is locked in as Houston's primary backstop, but Diaz and Corey Julks could vie for regular reps out of the DH spot while Michael Brantley (shoulder) is on the shelf.