Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

Diaz singled in his second at-bat and later added a solo homer in the eighth to extend Houston's lead to two runs. The long ball was Diaz's eighth of the season and his first since June 7 against the Angels. It also marked his sixth multi-hit performance this month, where he's now batting .306 (19-for-62) with 11 RBI and six runs scored. Additionally, Diaz has hit safely in six of his last seven games.