Diaz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

The rookie supplied the Astros' final offense of the night when he drove a Luis Severino slider the other way for an opposite-field homer. Diaz has cemented his spot in the lineup by slashing .303/.340/.574 since the beginning of August with seven of his 20 long balls on the season, and the 24-year-old has fallen into a pattern of starting two out of every three games -- once at DH, and once at catcher.