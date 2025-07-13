Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Diaz has hit .275 (11-for-40) with three homers, four RBI and a stolen base across 11 games in July. The catcher was limited to just two long balls over his first 25 games of the season, but he's since rebounded in the power department. Overall, he has a .688 OPS, 13 homers, 38 RBI, 34 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and one steal across 84 contests in 2025.