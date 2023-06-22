Diaz went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-8 win over the Mets.

Making his fourth straight start at DH, Diaz drove a first-pitch fastball from Dominic Leone onto the concourse beyond the Crawford Boxes in the fourth inning, giving the Astros a 9-6 lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 24-year-old rookie has taken full advantage of the absence of Yordan Alvarez (oblique), hitting safely in five straight games to continue a hot stretch that has seen Diaz slash .339/.344/.729 over his last 16 contests with six of his seven homers on the season.