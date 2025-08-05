Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 8-2 victory over the Marlins.

The Houston backstop picked up his 16th two-bagger of the season off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the fourth inning to plate two runs. Diaz has been a steady contributor since the All-Star break, hitting .300 (18-for-60) with five doubles, two homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored across 16 contests. The 26-year-old is slashing .255/.284/.420 with 15 homers, 47 RBI and 40 runs scored in 401 total plate appearances.