Diaz went 0-for-4 with a walk Saturday against the Tigers.

Diaz didn't have a remarkable game, but his role in the Houston lineup appears secure. He's started all four games since Jose Abreu was activated from the injured list, playing twice at catcher and twice serving as the designated hitter. Diaz will need to be productive at the plate to keep his playing time, as his presence in the starting lineup will likely either push Jose Abreu to the bench or force Yordan Alvarez to play the outfield.