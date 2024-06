Diaz went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

The 25-year-old backstop extended his hitting streak to seven games, a stretch in which he's batting .407 (11-for-27) with seven RBI. Diaz has yet to go yard since taking a foul tip off his finger and missing a few games earlier this month, but his current hot stretch has pushed his slash line on the season up to .271/.298/.415 with seven homers, 32 runs and 40 RBI in 69 contests.