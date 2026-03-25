Diaz went 1-for-2 with a pair of RBI in Tuesday's exhibition matchup against Triple-A Sugar Land.

Diaz is starting to warm up just in time after struggling for much of spring training -- the 27-year-old backstop finished Grapefruit League play with a .143/.226/.214 slash line, no homers and just two extra-base hits across 11 games. Still, Diaz should offer some upside at the catcher position after batting .256 with 20 homers, 70 RBI and a .701 OPS across 143 regular-season games in 2025.