Astros general manager Dana Brown confirmed in an interview with Randy McIlvoy of KPRC-TV on Thursday that Diaz "will be the main guy" next season at catcher.

Martin Maldonado has reached free agency, and while it's possible he could be re-signed as a backup, Diaz is in line to take over the lion's share of the catching duties in Houston next season. Diaz made 85 starts -- 42 at catcher -- for the Astros in 2023, popping 23 home runs over just 377 plate appearances while posting an .846 OPS. The 25-year-old will have some of the best upside at the catcher position in fantasy in 2024.