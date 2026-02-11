Cole will compete to be the Astros' starting left-fielder in Spring Training, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Cole made an impression in his 15-game stint with Houston late last season, when he posted an .880 OPS with four home runs and three stolen bases. With Jake Meyers slated to man center field and Jesus Sanchez in right, the Astros' final outfield spot should come down to either Cole or Cam Smith, with the loser likely to open the year in Triple-A.