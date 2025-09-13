Cole went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 11-3 win over Atlanta.

Getting the start in left field and batting eighth in his big-league debut, Cole became just the fifth player in Astros history to leave the yard in their first career at-bat when he deposited a Hurston Waldrep cutter over the right-field fence in the third inning for a two-run homer. Cole's presence in the lineup returned Jose Altuve to second base and Yordan Alvarez to DH, and if the rookie keeps swinging a hot bat, he could quickly become a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitching. Prior to his promotion, Cole was slashing .347/.430/.645 over 32 games since the beginning of August for Triple-A Sugar Land with 20 of his 43 hits (nine doubles, five triples and six homers) going for extra bases.