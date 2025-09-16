Cole went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Cole was slated for a day off, but he had to enter the game after Yordan Alvarez suffered a sprained ankle. Prior to Monday, Cole had made three straight starts in left field since he was called up Friday for his major-league debut, so he would be a natural replacement in the likely event Alvarez misses time. Cole has gone 6-for-13 with two homers and seven RBI over his first four games in the majors, though he's also struck out five times in 15 plate appearances.