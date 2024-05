Double-A Corpus Christi reinstated Cole (hamstring) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

The 23-year-old started in left field in Tuesday's 13-10 win over Arkansas, going 0-for-2 with two walks, one stolen base and one run while also reaching on a hit-by-pitch. Tuesday's game marked the Double-A debut for Cole, who began the season on the 7-day IL due to the hamstring injury before completing a six-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League prior to his activation.