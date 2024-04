Cole is opening the year on the injured list at Double-A Corpus Christi with a hamstring injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

According to Callis, Cole should return to play in the near future. A 23-year-old outfielder who hits from the left side, Cole slashed .247/.349/.480 with eight home runs, 12 steals and a 33.1 percent strikeout rate in 41 games last year at High-A.