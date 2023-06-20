Daniels (wrist) has slashed .300/.341/.625 with three home runs and four stolen bases in 11 games since he was reinstated from Double-A Corpus Christi's 7-day injured list June 6.

Daniels was shelved in early April after undergoing surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his left wrist, but he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Fayetteville in late May and settled back into the Corpus Christi lineup a week later. He's shown no ill effects from the surgery since rejoining Corpus Christi, as evidenced by his .625 slugging percentage in his first 11 games back in action. However, Daniels has struck out at a 40.6 percent clip during that same stretch, so expect his batting average to eventually trend downward.