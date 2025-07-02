The Astros selected Short's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Short has spent the entire season in Triple-A, slashing .211/.356/.402 across 320 plate appearances. He'll now join the big-league roster to replace the injured Luis Guillorme (hamstring), though Short isn't expected to make many starts in the infield. Yordan Alvarez was transferred to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man spot.