Toro (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at third base Sunday against the Angels.

Toro landed on the shelf June 21 with a strained hamstring but is ready to rejoin the Athletics after going 5-for-12 with a homer during a four-game rehab assignment. The 27-year-old has a .260/.303/.386 slash line through 73 contests this year and should see regular action at third base for Oakland now that he's healthy.