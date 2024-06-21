Toro (shoudler) is starting at third base and hitting in the leadoff spot for Friday's series opener against the Twins.

Shoulder soreness kept Toro out of the starting lineup for the Athletics' last three games, though he did pinch hit in the seventh inning of Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Royals. On the season, Toro is slashing .259/.300/.387 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI over 291 plate appearances.