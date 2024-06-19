Toro has been dealing with shoulder soreness ever since Sunday's doubleheader against the Twins, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Toro's shoulder injury helps explain why he will be missing his second consecutive game Wednesday versus the Royals. The Athletics are still optimistic that the 27-year-old infielder will be able to avoid a trip to the injured list, but he will see a doctor Wednesday in order to determine the best way to approach his injury. Tyler Nevin figures to operate as Oakland's main third baseman while Toro recovers.