Toro went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's 12-5 win over the Angels.

The seven-year journey man appears to be finding his comfort zone at the plate as of late. Toro is hitting .350 over 20 at-bats with a .700 OPS so far this spring. With Zach Gelof continuing to impress as a young prospect at second, Toro figures to be in contention for the starting third base job. Due to his utility capabilities alone however, Toro projects to be at minimum a utility infielder on the A's Opening Day roster.