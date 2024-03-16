Toro, who's been impressing in his bid for an Opening Day roster spot in Cactus League play, could be impacted by Friday's signing of J.D. Davis, Manny Randhawa and Martin Gallegos of MLB.com report.

Toro has wielded a blistering bat all spring, posting a .367 average and .924 OPS across 35 plate appearances. The 27-year-old last saw extended regular-season playing time in 2022 for Seattle and produced a .185 average and .563 OPS alongside 24 extra-base hits and 35 RBI across 109 games. Toro could still hang on to an Opening Day spot thanks to his ability to also play first base and second base in addition to third, where Davis is projected to log the majority of starts to open the season.