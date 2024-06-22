Share Video

Toro suffered a strained hamstring Friday and will be placed on the injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Toro was held out of the lineup earlier in the week with a shoulder issue and returned to the lineup Friday. He suffered an unrelated hamstring injury and will now be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. Tyler Nevin and Aledmys Diaz figure to see increased playing time.

