Toro (hamstring) could begin running the bases at some point before the end of the week, MLB.com reports.
The infielder is still expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, but this report represents the first bit of encouraging news regarding Toro's recovery. Toro is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, so he'll likely need to eventually prove himself in at least a couple of rehab games before being deemed ready for activation.
More News
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Sidelined through All-Star break•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Headed for injured list•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Sees action as in-game replacement•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Sitting out Thursday•