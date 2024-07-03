Toro (hamstring) could begin running the bases at some point before the end of the week, MLB.com reports.

The infielder is still expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, but this report represents the first bit of encouraging news regarding Toro's recovery. Toro is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, so he'll likely need to eventually prove himself in at least a couple of rehab games before being deemed ready for activation.