Share Video

Link copied!

Toro (hamstring) could begin running the bases at some point before the end of the week, MLB.com reports.

The infielder is still expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, but this report represents the first bit of encouraging news regarding Toro's recovery. Toro is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, so he'll likely need to eventually prove himself in at least a couple of rehab games before being deemed ready for activation.

More News