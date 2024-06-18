Toro isn't in the Athletics' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Royals.
Toro will sit down for Tuesday's series opener after going 2-for-14 during Oakland's previous series against the Twins. The newly-promoted Tyler Nevin will take over at third base and bat seventh.
