Toro is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Astros.

Toro, who was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, went 0-for-4 in his first game since June 21 due to a strained hamstring. The team will likely bring the third baseman back slowly as he works his way back up to game speed, and he'll begin Monday's contest in the dugout. Brett Harris will start at the hot corner and bat eighth against Houston right-hander Spencer Arrighetti.