Toro (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Toro will miss out on a third consecutive start while he recovers from a sore shoulder, an injury that first cropped up in the Athletics' doubleheader with the Twins on Sunday. Aledmys Diaz will fill in at third base for Toro, who is considered day-to-day.

