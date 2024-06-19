Toro isn't in the Athletics' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Although Toro has slashed .309/.338/.456 against left-handed pitchers this season, the Athletics will give Tyler Nevin another start at third base versus southpaw Cole Ragans.
