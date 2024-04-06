Toro is not in the Athletics' starting lineup Saturday against the Tigers.
Toro got his first hit of the season Friday with a two-run home run. He'll be in the dugout to start Saturday's contest, with Brent Rooker drawing the start at DH and batting in the cleanup spot against Tigers right-hander Kenta Maeda.
More News
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Davis arrival could have impact•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Continues to impress in spring•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Inks one-year pact•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Dealt to A's•
-
Brewers' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Nashville•