Toro (hamstring) has been working out at the Athletics' spring training complex in Arizona and could start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

Toro's recovery seems to be picking up some momentum approximately three weeks in, and it appears he could be ready for a return to game action right at about the one-month mark of his placement on the IL, which transpired June 22. The versatile veteran had been a valuable contributor in all facets before the injury, so a return relatively early in the second half would be a welcome sight for both the team and fantasy managers.