Toro (hamstring) has been working out at the Athletics' spring training complex in Arizona and could start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.
Toro's recovery seems to be picking up some momentum approximately three weeks in, and it appears he could be ready for a return to game action right at about the one-month mark of his placement on the IL, which transpired June 22. The versatile veteran had been a valuable contributor in all facets before the injury, so a return relatively early in the second half would be a welcome sight for both the team and fantasy managers.
More News
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Increase in activity possible•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Sidelined through All-Star break•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Headed for injured list•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Sees action as in-game replacement•