Oller was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Oller worked exclusively in the rotation in the minors over the last three seasons, and his first four major-league appearances came as a starter. He posted a 12.27 ERA and 2.18 WHIP in 14.2 innings over his four starts with the Athletics in 2022, and it seems likely that he'll serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen now that he's back with the major-league club. Even if the right-hander pitches out of the bullpen for now, he should be one of the top options to fill in as a starter if needed.