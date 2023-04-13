Oller allowed seven runs on eight hits while striking out two over 2.1 innings in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.

Oller pitched a 1-2-3 first inning, striking out Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle. However, it would spiral from there, as he'd allow three runs in the second and another four in the third while recording just one out. Oller would manage to avoid a loss as the A's rallied to tie the game 7-7. Oller has a 9.00 ERA with 8:6 K:B in 12 innings this year. Oller could get another starting chance if Oakland decides to keep a six-man rotation.