Pruitt (1-3) took the loss against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Pruitt successfully got the third out in the seventh upon first entering the game to preserve a 5-5 tie, but he ended up on the hook for the loss when the two runners he put on to start the eighth crossed the plate following his exit. Pruitt had generated scoreless efforts in six of his previous seven outings coming into Sunday, so he remains a solid option for manager Mark Kotsay, albeit one that doesn't deliver much fantasy production due to a lack of hold and save opportunities.