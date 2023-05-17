Pruitt (1-1) earned the win in Tuesday's 9-8 victory over the Diamondbacks. He allowed one walk while striking out one over three scoreless innings.

Pruitt picked up his first win of the season in a nail-biting extra-innings victory over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, stretching out to three innings after having not gone deeper than 1.2 innings this season. He was incredibly effective in high-leverage situations, taking over in the 10th inning and allowing no baserunners outside of intentionally walking Corbin Carroll in the 11th. Since being called up from Triple-A in early May, Pruitt owns a 4.00 ERA with six strikeouts over 9.0 innings (7 appearances) but could be in line for more work after Tuesday's impressive outing.