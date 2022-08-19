Honeywell (elbow) is slated to pitch two innings for Single-A Stockton on Friday night and shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas next week if all goes well, the team's official site reports.

The talented but injury-hampered right-hander was solid over a 14-pitch inning in his rehab debut with the Ports on Tuesday, and he'll now have a chance to bump up his workload Friday. Honeywell should get a particularly good litmus test whenever he does shift over to the Pacific Coast League for the next phase of his rehab assignment, given the hitter-friendly conditions in that circuit.