Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Reds, giving up four runs on five hits and five walks over six innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The veteran southpaw was the opposite of dominant, managing only four swinging strikes among his 96 pitches (54 total strikes), but after a four-run second inning Anderson was able to keep Cincy off the board. He'll take a 4.19 ERA and 22:19 K:BB through 43 frames into his next start Monday in Seattle.