Athletics' Brett Anderson: Fights control in no-decision
Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Reds, giving up four runs on five hits and five walks over six innings. He failed to strike out a batter.
The veteran southpaw was the opposite of dominant, managing only four swinging strikes among his 96 pitches (54 total strikes), but after a four-run second inning Anderson was able to keep Cincy off the board. He'll take a 4.19 ERA and 22:19 K:BB through 43 frames into his next start Monday in Seattle.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Earns fourth victory•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Yields six runs•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Confirmed as starter•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Remains on track for Friday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Not expected to miss time•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hopeful for next start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal