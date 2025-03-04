The Athletics announced Tuesday that Harris is recovering from a left oblique strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The injury explains why Harris hasn't appeared in a Cactus League game since Wednesday. While a timeline for Harris' return to game action hasn't been established, the oblique strain could effectively spell an end to the 26-year-old's bid for winning a spot on the Opening Day roster as a reserve infielder. Harris reached the big leagues for the first time in 2024, slashing .146/.276/.262 with a 14.2 percent walk rate and 20.3 percent strikeout rate over 123 plate appearances for the Athletics.
