Harris (oblique) opened a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base while playing seven innings at third base in a 9-4 loss to Reno.

Harris didn't play in any Cactus League games after Feb. 26 due to a left oblique strain that resulted in him opening the season on the 10-day injured list, but after he was recently able to take part in some simulated games at Athletics camp in Arizona, he was given the green light to head out on a rehab assignment. The 26-year-old may need only a few games at Triple-A to prove his health, but since he doesn't appear to have a path to a spot on Athletics' active roster at the moment, Harris could optioned to Las Vegas once he's reinstated from the IL.