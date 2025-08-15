The Athletics recalled Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Harris will make his 2025 MLB debut if he gets into a game, as he's spent the entire season at Triple-A. The 27-year-old has slashed .282/.369/.500 with 122 home runs and seven stolen bases across 252 plate appearances for Las Vegas. He'll take Gio Urshela's spot on the active roster and should have an opportunity for regular playing time while Max Muncy (hand) is sidelined.