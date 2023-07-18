Harris has gone 3-for-12 with one double, three strikeouts and one walk in three games since getting promoted from Double-A Midland to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Known for his strong defense at the hot corner and ability to make contact at a strong clip, Harris slashed .283/.399/.426 with five home runs and a 13.4 percent strikeout rate as one of the older legitimate prospects at Double-A. He turned 25 in June before getting the bump to Triple-A, and it's possible he could hit just enough to be a low-end everyday third baseman for Oakland.