Athletics' Brett Harris: Joining big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The A's recalled Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old will get his first chance in the big leagues this season as Max Muncy (hand) lands on the injured list. Harris had a .274/.349/.342 slash line in 32 MLB games last season and isn't likely to fill a significant role while up with the Athletics.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Harris: Bound for Las Vegas•
-
Athletics' Brett Harris: Undergoes thumb surgery•
-
Athletics' Brett Harris: Sitting down Saturday•
-
Athletics' Brett Harris: Losing out on playing time•
-
Athletics' Brett Harris: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Brett Harris: Making third straight start•