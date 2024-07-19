Harris is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Harris has been the Athletics' primary third baseman due to Abraham Toro (hamstring) being sidelined but could begin to split time with Max Schuemann at third base now that top prospect Jacob Wilson is on the active roster. Harris is slashing .163/.284/.302 with three home runs in 102 plate appearances.
