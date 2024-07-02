The Athletics recalled Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Since being optioned to Triple-A in late May, Harris has slashed .366/.458/.659 with three homers and nine RBI in 11 games. He'll now get another chance to prove himself in the big leagues after the A's pushed Aledmys Diaz off their 40-man roster Tuesday. Harris started exclusively at third base during his previous stint with Oakland, where he'll now likely have to compete with Tyler Nevin for playing time until Abraham Toro (hamstring) returns from the IL.