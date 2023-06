Harris has a .291/.399/.440 slash line with three home runs and four steals in 47 games for Double-A Midland.

He has played 131 games for the RockHounds dating back to last year, so he should get a bump to Triple-A in the coming weeks. Harris turns 25 this month, so he's on the older side for a legitimate prospect at Double-A, but he has a solid hit tool and is a good enough defensive third baseman to potentially profile as the long-term option at the hot corner.