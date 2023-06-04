Jimenez (shoulder) has begun throwing and has worked up to 60 feet, the team's official site reports.

The report is particularly encouraging considering Jimenez, who's been on the injured list since April 19 with a right shoulder strain, didn't have a throwing program in his sights as recently as the last week of May. The solid early throwing distance is a cautiously optimistic sign, but manager Mark Kotsay confirmed there is still no timetable for Jimenez's return.