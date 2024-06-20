Hernaiz (ankle) has begun a hitting progression, MLB.com reports.
Hernaiz was able to shed his walking boot in the first half of June, and he's now graduated from the strength and fitness program that he'd begun at that point. The infielder will likely progress to full baseball activities after the hitting progression before eventually embarking on what could be a fairly robust rehab assignment.
