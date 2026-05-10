Hernaiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Hernaiz appeared to have a clear path to regular playing time at third base after Max Muncy (hand) was placed on the injured list at late April, but Zack Gelof has since overtaken Hernaiz as the Athletics' preferred option at the hot corner. Gelof will occupy the position for a fifth straight game with Hernaiz having gotten off to a slow start to May by going 1-for-13 with a 3:4 BB:K.