Hernaiz, who has been making a push for an Opening Day roster spot at third base, could now begin the season in the minors due to the signing of J.D. Davis on Friday, Martin Gallegos and Manny Randhawa of MLB.com report.

Hernaiz has posted a solid .281 average over 35 Cactus League plate appearances, and he's also stood out for his improved defense at the hot corner. However, the addition of a proven commodity in Davis potentially changes the equation in the short term, although Hernaiz would still be an excellent candidate to see a solid amount of big-league at-bats during the coming season.